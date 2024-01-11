Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton is set to release her first song of the year featuring one of Nigeria’s top gospel singers, Mercy Chinwo.

The 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year announced on her official social media page that the song will be released on January 15, 2024.

According to Diana, the single will be released along with its video titled “The Doing Of The Lord.”

“My sister @mercychinwo joined me on this one and …… The date is the 15th of January #TheDoingOfTheLord,” she captioned.

See post below: