The second day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration took a new twist as it attracted several Ghanaian celebrities and other prominent people.

There include private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, actress, Efia Odo, musician, Kelvynboy, actor, John Dumelo, former People National Convention (PNC) Chairman, Bernard Mornah, comedian Warris, SDK Dele, Efya, rapper EL and among others.

The mammoth crowd stormed the 37 Military Hospital in their bid to march to the Jubilee House but were blocked by the police.

Heavy rains on Friday did not stop these protesters from drumming home their concerns with their placards.

Adomonline.com’s photojournalist, Joseph Odotei was present to capture the scenes.