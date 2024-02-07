The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned individuals against malicious cyber actors who often use the Valentine’s Day celebration to defraud unsuspecting victims.

An amount of 3,558,940 cedis was lost through online shopping and scams were lost last year’s total losses recorded.

These cons are perpetuated through shopping fraud, brand impersonation, phishing scams, and romance scams.

The CSA in a public alert notice cautioned the general public of “too good to be true” vals packages and gifts.

They also advised potential buyers to use “a reputable online marketplace or retailer when purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts.”

“Be alert for fake online shops and hyped adverts, especially on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram. In most cases, request a physical location to enable you to validate the legitimacy of the business,” they added.

Full public alert below: