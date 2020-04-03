Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, has on Instagram shared with her followers what her husband did to her that made her threaten to leave him.

ALSO READ:

According to the mother of four, she doubts if her husband loves her because he ran away when she sneezed beside him.

She also made a joke by threatening to leave her husband alone once the lock-down is over.

In her words: “Just small sneeze and this captain almost fell off the bed .. After this quarantine, I’m not doing again.. Fake Love.”

Omotola Jalade got married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde in (1996).

The couple later held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin in (2001), with close family and friends present.

She gave birth to her first daughter on March 30, 1997. Together, they have four children, Princess, M.J, Meraiah and Michael.