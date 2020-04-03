Director-General of the Ghana Heath Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, has disclosed plans by the government to facilitate local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Dr Aboagye made the disclosure in a press conference on Friday, April 3, 2020, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Information.

READ:

Davido appreciates mothers’ effort after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases hit one million and counting

The decision, according to Dr Aboagye, is to supplement the insufficient PPEs for health workers in the country.

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country currently stands at 204.