The Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketing Companies Association of Ghana has opposed the introduction of a new petroleum levy which took effect from April 1.

The Association said it had been appealing to the government to scrap taxes and levies from LGP but to no avail. It, therefore, described the introduction of the Cylinder Recovery Levy as “ironic and highly unprincipled.”

In a statement by the Association, it said the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian whose income is threatened by the lockdown will worsen should the levy be allowed to stay.

Read full statement below: