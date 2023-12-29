The senior national team, the Black Stars will play Namibia in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly game.

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum during an interview with Joy FM’s Game Plan on Friday.

According to him, playing Namibia (who have announced camping in Ghana) is cheaper than playing Botswana in South Africa as initially planned.

This emerged after Black Stars’ decision to camp in South Africa was cancelled as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday evening.

The team will now camp in Kumasi ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars will officially open camp on January 2.

Namibia, however, who will participate in the tournament arrived in Ghana on Thursday evening for the pre-AFCON preparations.

The Brave Warriors will be in the West African country until January 9.

Meanwhile, the venue of the game is yet to be announced by the country’s football governing body.

Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.