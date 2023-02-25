The family of the late Christian Atsu Tswasam will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday 27th February 2023 to agree on a suitable date for his burial.

This was made known on Friday when they called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to officially inform him of the death of their son and to deliberate on the burial and funeral of the late Atsu.

The Minister recounted the moments leading to the death of the Turkish-based Ghanaian footballer and the attempt to rescue him alive which proved futile.

He added that President Akufo-Addo was very much interested and instrumental in getting the late footballer flown back to Ghana to be given a befitting burial.

He expressed his condolences to the family and the Ghana Football Association for the tragic loss of the player and noted that it was important for the family to have an opportunity to work with the state to give the player a befitting state funeral.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

The Minister stressed that life is not about how long one lives but the quality and impact that one makes in the lives of others, especially the vulnerable in society.

According to the Minister, he takes great consolation in the testimonies given about Atsu in Ghana and around the world, especially about his humanitarian initiatives and that gives him the confidence that the late player lived an impactful life.

The head of the family of the player, Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam, expressed his appreciation to the Minister and mentioned that it was a tragic moment for all Ghanaians but has a belief that God takes his own when he deems it so and he finds consolation from the saying.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, welcomed the family and added that the demise of Christian was a tragedy to all Ghanaians considering the contribution and role he has played in the development of football.

He expressed his condolences and indicated that the Ministry was ready to work with the family to ensure that the late footballer is given a befitting burial.