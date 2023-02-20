It has emerged that late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam, was building a school for an orphanage in Ghana.

According to reports, the building was nearing completion and he was committed to commissioning it this year.

His manager, Abdul Hayye Yartey, revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Monday while reacting to the sudden demise of the football star.

He said the last time he spoke to Atsu, he was very committed to helping a lot of people from less-privileged backgrounds.

Christian Atsu died in an earthquake that shook Turkey two weeks ago and his body was retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The body of the deceased winger arrived in Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023 and was handed over to the family for traditional rites.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the body at the Kotoka International Airport, said the State will work with the family to give Atsu a befitting burial.

Reacting to this, Abdul Hayye Yartey, who has been with the talented footballer since 2019, said he is devastated.

“I’m devastated and it is difficult to describe the trauma I’m going through,” he bemoaned.

He said the Turkey earthquake has caused Atsu’s beneficiaries, his family and loved ones deep pain.

Touching on Atsu’s life as a humanitarian, the footballer administrator said he [Atsu] deserves to be honoured.

ALSO READ:

We will provide Atsu a befitting burial – Bawumia

I’m not going to return unless… – What Atsu told his boss before departing from Ghana

Wailing, gnashing fills Kotoka Aiport as Atsu’s remains arrive