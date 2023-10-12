The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have finally been held in Ivory Coast.

The event which was hosted by music icon, Akon saw several African football legends in attendance at the Parc Des Expositions venue on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The draw saw defending champions, Senegal housed in Group C alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia

However, Ghana, who is seeking to win their fifth continental title are in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

Full Draw Below: