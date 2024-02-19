Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says they are confident in the Black Stars’ prospects despite their disappointing early exit from the recently ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

At the 34th edition of AFCON held in Ivory Coast, Ghana, aiming to win a fifth title, faced a premature elimination in the group phase.

The Black Stars commenced their journey with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, followed by a 2-2 draw against Egypt and Mozambique. Consequently, they secured the third position in Group B with only two points out of nine possible.

Reacting to the team’s poor performance, Mr. Asante-Twum emphasized their initial optimism based on thorough preparations compared to other squads.

“When we embarked on this tournament, we were optimistic about our prospects because we believed the team was well-prepared,” he told Joy News.

“We were confident in our selection of a strong technical team and players. We assessed our team against others and were convinced of our potential to advance in the tournament.”

He further highlighted the players’ belief in their capability to progress despite setbacks in their first match.

“Nobody, including the players, anticipated a group stage exit because, despite our challenging start, there was still belief in the team’s ability to turn things around,” Asante-Twum remarked.

Analyzing the matches against Egypt and Mozambique, Asante-Twum acknowledged various factors contributing to the downfall and inability to advance.

“When we reflect on the matches against Egypt and Mozambique, it’s evident that certain factors impacted our performance and thwarted our chances of progressing to the next round,” he added.

The disappointing performance prompted the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his technical team, with a five-member committee now tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Numerous media reports suggest Otto Addo is the frontrunner for the vacant coaching position.

