Dreams FC will discover their CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal opponent on Tuesday, March 12.

The Ghana Premier League side who is making its debut appearance in the CAF inter-club competition made history by topping Group C with 12 points to make it to the next round of the competition.

The Still Believe lads recorded four wins and two defeats. Kaim Zito’s side has now joined Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to make the last 16 of the competition.

The draw for the Round of 16 will be held at the headquarters of CAF in Cairo, Egypt at 12:00GMT.

Dreams FC will hope to have a favourable draw and hope to make it to the last 8.

Below are the quarterfinal teams:

USM Alger (Algeria)

Zamalek (Egypt)

Dreams FC (Ghana)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Modern Future (Egypt)

Abu Salem (Libya)

Rivers United (Nigeria)

Stade Malien (Mali)