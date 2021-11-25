The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the request of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to admit fans for Sunday’s TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup play-off 1st leg clash between Ghanaian Champions Accra Hearts of Oak and Algerian side JS Saoura.

Some 10,000 spectators will be granted entry into the Accra Sports stadium for the crucial 1st leg tie.

The GFA wishes to inform stakeholders that it will team up with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the match is played under the approved CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.

READ ALSO

The GFA advised Ghanaians to obey all the protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanction from CAF.

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped to the Champions League after losing to Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the final qualifier.

The Phobians, who have not had a good start to life in the Ghanaian top-flight, expects to record a convincing win in Accra to put themselves in a good position to make it to the Group stage of the 2021/22 TotalEnegies CAF Confederation Cup.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 15:00Hrs at the Accra Sports Stadium.