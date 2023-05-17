Defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West constituency, Kobby Mensah, has vowed to never campaign for his contender, Kweku addo, ahead of the 2024 election.

According to him, his focus would only be on the success of their flagbearer, John Mahama.



Mr Mensah contested in the NDC parliamentary primary at Ablekuma West but lost to Mr Addo.

Mr Mensah, speaking on Adom FM’s Current Affairs show, Burning Issues, hosted Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, on the aftermath of the primaries, said he suspects Mr Addo rained insults on him during their campaign and he does not think he can leave all those insults behind and rally behind him in the 2024 election.

The flagbearer of the NDC, Mr Mahama in his acceptance speech told all defeated aspirants to put whatever happened during their campaign behind and support their colleagues to ensure victory in the 2024 general election as the party needs them and their supporters most than winning candidates.

But Mr Mensah told Akua Boakyewaa that there is no way he will support his own party member to campaign.

He said he will campaign for Mr Mahama but will not do same for his colleague.

“I will prefer to support other constituencies with my vehicles to ensure their victory but will not give Kwaku Addo my vehicles to campaign,” he stated.

The angry NDC member added that even on the election day his contender connived with the police to intimidate him to the extent that he was prevented from going to the election ground.



“I would be very ungrateful if I say delegates didn’t vote for me but I know Kweku Addo and the police realised my victory, hence their act to sabotage me,” he said.

He further disclosed his decision to petition PIPS and the IGP over the conduct of his men on the election day which led to his defeat.

“With reference to what happened to me, I will never campaign for Kweku addo, ahead of the 2024 election, my focus would be on the success of John Dramani Mahama,” he said.