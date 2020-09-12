Six people from one family have sustained various degrees of injuries after their home collapsed on them during heavy rainfall in a community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region.

The building, according to residents, is just one of the 50 homes which have buckled due to the prolonged heavy rains in the town.

They said although the rains have destroyed many personal property, the community school and hospital have not been affected.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday news Friday, the North East Correspondent, Eliasu Tanko, said some of the victims are currently at Baptist Methodist Church, whereas, one who had his arm broken is receiving traditional treatment.

“NADMO [National Disaster Management Organisation] has visited the community and they have taken assessment of the situation. They are also making arrangement to send some relief items to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, spillage of the Bagre Dam has already caused floods in the North East and Upper East regions, killing 10 people so far.

The situation has, therefore, forced NADMO to shut a major bridge linking Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Commenting on this, Eliasu Tanko said NADMO officials under strict supervision have reopened the bridge for vehicular movement.