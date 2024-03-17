Returnee Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda as assistant coaches.

Lauman, a UEFA pro-license holder, previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam. In coaching, he has had stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English championship.

Also, in the backroom, staff are former Ghana players John Painstil and Fatawu Dauda.

John Painstil played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging his boots after featuring in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.

The former Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals player is a Ghana legend of 89 caps, a former captain and a member of the squad that won Bronze in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

John was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Licence B holder.

Fatawu Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Ghana Football Association hopes to provide the necessary support to the newly formed technical team to ensure their success.

The GFA has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and offer the team their full backing as the nation embarks on this rebuilding process.