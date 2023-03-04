Betway Ghana’s Country Manager – Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, has said the new experience centre has been designed to give sports betting enthusiasts a world-class gaming experience.

“We are delighted to be opening our new customer experience centre in Osu. This new facility will serve our patrons in the Greater Accra Region, and offer them a world-class online betting and gaming experience. We are open to everyone and we invite patrons to visit us to experience the new customer experience centre.”

During the launch event, Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, extended a warm welcome to Betway and urged them to actively participate in the development of the local community. He emphasized the significance of businesses in fostering sustainable economic and social growth in the area.

The launch of this new Experience Centre is a major milestone in the brand’s expansion within Ghana and takes the number of centres in the country to a total of three with the other two located in Takoradi and Kumasi.

For more information, please visit www.betway.com.gh