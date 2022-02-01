Ghana’s leading online betting and gaming brand, Betway, has announced a sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association for the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Betway will be recognized as the Development Partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

As Development Partners, Betway will deliver a mix of solutions that will focus on supporting the teams and helping amplify the Women’s League in Ghana. Key amongst these benefits will be a season-long mentorship programme with local and international resources for officials of the clubs under the auspices of Betway Ghana.

Betway will also be providing training equipment for participating clubs, as well as amplified coverage of the league in collaboration with the Sports Writer’s Association (SWAG). This will be targeted at drawing the much-needed attention for activities of the Women’s Ghana Premier League

Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager – Marketing at Betway Ghana said “This is a league that has shown potential, hence the need for a communal approach in developing it. As a brand that believes in sports development, we believe supporting the women’s league in Ghana with unique innovations – such as sponsoring the league as development partners – will go a long way to help unbox talents in Women’s football and bring communal benefits to the nation as a whole.”

“The Women’s Premier League has seen another level of progress over the last two years. The GFA is extremely happy to welcome a global brand such as Betway on board, as we continue to expand the frontiers of the Women’s game in Ghana. With the re-organisation of the Women’s Premier League and the support from Betway and a new incoming Television partner, we are guaranteed even more competitive matches, more talent identification and development, more excitement, and indeed, a great champion to represent Ghana at the CAF Women’s Champions League,” stated Prosper Harrison Addo, (Esq.) – General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

About the Betway Group

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first-class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in over 20 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway Ghana, powered by Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. License Number: GOG/MOI/GCG/209.