Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway, has launched its new and exciting off-season promotion, Scratch & Win. Players stand a chance of winning a share of GHS 10 million in prizes by placing bets on any casino games such as slots, table games or Quick Games, and earning scratch cards.

The Scratch & Win promotion is open to all new and existing Betway customers and is valid from 19 June to 30 July 2023. Players can earn up to ten scratch cards daily which unlock prizes such as cash, casino or sports bonuses and physical prizes including data, ride and fuel vouchers, smartwatches and smartphones.

The promotion is designed to reward loyal customers, create excitement, and offer players an enhanced gaming experience. Speaking at the launch, Betway Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, said they were thrilled to launch the Scratch & Win promotion. He also reiterated the brand’s commitment to rewarding customers’ loyalty and creating additional enticement for the players already gaming, “With up to GHS 10 million in prizes up for grabs, our customers will enjoy the thrill and excitement that comes with the promotion. With a range of prizes including cash, casino or sports bonuses and all the real-world prizes, our goal is to create an absorbing and world-class gaming experience for our players.”

For more information on the Scratch & Win promotion, visit www.betway.com.gh/scratch-and-win.

