Leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway has today announced a deal to become the Official Global Betting Partner of Arsenal’s men’s team.

The multi-year agreement is the latest addition to the Super Group-owned brand’s football portfolio, alongside deals in the English Premier League with West Ham as Principal Partner and Brighton as Official Global Partner, as well as deals with clubs in La Liga and the Bundesliga.

The new partnership will enhance the supporter experience by creating and delivering global activations and exclusive content across all social media platforms.

Betway’s branding will feature on advertising boards at the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium in all domestic matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, giving visibility to Arsenal supporters worldwide.

Arsenal have built a strong connection with Africa and have captivated the imaginations of fans across the continent with their attractive brand of football as well as signing many African stars throughout the years.

Betway will also offer in-depth Code of Conduct and Responsible Gaming training to all players and staff at the club, which outlines regulations and provides education on gambling-related harms and the tools and support that are available. This is in addition to the work Arsenal does with the FA and PFA to support players in this area.

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway Group, said:

“Having built one of the most exciting and enviable global sport sponsorship portfolios of any industry, I am absolutely thrilled to announce our new partnership as Official Global Betting Partner of English Premier League side, Arsenal.

“We’re excited to work together to deliver great content and experiences for Arsenal’s huge global supporter base and Betway will also be working with the club to ensure the partnership follows industry marketing protocols and important responsible gambling practices.

“We look forward to supporting them on their journey both domestically and in Europe in this season and beyond.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, said:

“We are pleased to announce Betway as our official global betting partner. It is the latest of a number of global brands to join our family of partners in recent weeks, a further sign of our commercial strength as a club. We are excited to work with Betway to bring more experiences for our supporters across the world, and promote the importance of responsible gambling.”

Beyond Football, Betway have built an enviable portfolio of sponsorships in a wide array of sports that include Tennis, Cricket, Horse Racing, NBA and the NHL.