Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has been spotted hanging out with the President of the Recording Academy, Panos A. Panay, and the Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason jr.

Asamoah Gyan hinted that they met at Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo’s restaurant, Nsuomnam, to have dinner.

He shared some moments from their meetup in the form of pictures on his verified Instagram feed.

Captioning the post, Gyan noted that it was a pleasure meeting all of them in Accra, Ghana. He added that he was thankful for their fruitful conversation while dining some sumptuous meals at Nsuomnam.

He wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet one of my fans who happens to be the president of the @recordingacademey, Mr @panosapanay ; thank you for the lovely conversation, and it nice to meet the CEO @harveymasonjr.”

Asamoah Gyan also thanked Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, for making the meeting possible. “It was lovely to have dinner with you all in Ghana @nsuomnam.gh. Thanks for connecting us @dentaa_show,” he concluded.