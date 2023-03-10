The Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey, says about 34 residents who were arrested by the military on Tuesday have been handed over to Tema Police Command.

According to him, he will be following up to know the outcome of the screening and if there is a need for them to be bailed.

“We still have about 34 men with the military, which this afternoon the CDS told me they were sent to the Police High Command in Tema,” he said.

He disclosed this on Joy FM’s Top Story on Thursday.

This comment comes after families complained that 48 hours after their relatives’ arrest, they are yet to come into contact with them.

Mr Norgbey assured that he is working assiduously to ensure that the 34 residents are released.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Tuesday, some military personnel invaded Ashaiman after the killing of a young military officer. The soldiers brutalised several residents in the hope of finding the killers of the soldier.

Footages shared on social media show armed military personnel brutalising residents.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces has said the operation was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for some criminals and not for vengeance.

According to GAF, “the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.”

They added that their “swoop” had led to the arrest of about 184 suspects aged between 21 and 47 years old and they have since handed them over to the military police who will subsequently send them over to the Ghana Police Service for screening and further action.

According to Mr Norgbey, although admission of excesses has been made by the Military High Command, he will not back down on petitioning the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the incident.

This, he stated, is because he wants the officers, who were on the ground to arrest the killers of the soldier, for which reason they acted ultra vires, to be sanctioned.

“So we are still pushing for the punishment of the officers that went on the ground and also perpetrated the heinous crime on the residents,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament together with the Ministry of Defense and the Military High Command will pay a visit to the Ashaiman community on Thursday, March 16.