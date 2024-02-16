The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will, on Monday, 19 February 2024, present the list of his campaign team to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for its consideration and approval.

Asaase News sources familiar with the campaign composition process undertaken by the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia, indicate that the NPP leader has been carrying out broad consultations within the party’s rank and file.

“The list to be presented to NEC during its scheduled meeting on Monday will reflect the philosophy, strategy, and focus of the NPP’s 2024 campaign,” one source at the party headquarters at Asylum Down said.

Following the presentation of the list to NEC, “Team Bawumia” is expected to be announced after the meeting, with some political heavyweights and dynamic individuals in the mix.

Last Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo announced the most radical reshuffle in the history of the 4th Republic. 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers lost their jobs, with 11 new deputy ministers appointed and 9 new ministers-designate appointed, and 5 ministers being reassigned and 1 deputy minister also reassigned.

Key personalities

Key personalities expected to be named in the campaign team include Dan Botwe, the immediate past Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the NPP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, former NPP Member of Parliament for Suhum and former presidential spokesperson, Kwabena Agyepong.

The team will also include Nana Akomea, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Anthony Karbo and Krobea Asante.

