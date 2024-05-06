The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to continue his campaign tour in the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

“As part of his campaign tour to the Ahafo, Bono and the Bono East Regions, Dr Bawumia will be providing a deeper insight into his vision for the mining sector at a Transformational Dialogue organized by the University of Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

“On Thursday 9th May 2024, he will be addressing the Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa on the interlinkages of digitalization & corruption in Governance,” portions of the statement read.

This follows his visit to the Eastern, Western, and Western North regions last week.

As part of the tour, the Vice President delivered hopeful messages to Ghanaians in his bid to solicit their votes.

Meanwhile, the team has urged Ghanaians to continue supporting Dr Bawumia as he reveals “Bold Solutions for the next chapter of Ghana’s development.”

The team affirmed that, Dr. Bawumia remains dedicated to fulfilling his promises when he elected as President.

