Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has come under fire for her choice of outfit at her private album listening party, sparking a significant reaction online.

The 21-year-old artiste turned heads with a daring blue dress that featured a revealing thigh cut, drawing both praise and criticism.

While the event was intended to showcase her latest musical work, Ayra Starr’s bold fashion statement became the focal point for many attendees and fans.

Photographs of her in the striking outfit quickly circulated on social media, igniting a flurry of comments.

Some attendees and fans praised her for her flair and confidence with which she embodies her identity as a ‘Gen Z baddie’.

However, others expressed discomfort and unease, feeling that the outfit was too revealing for the occasion.