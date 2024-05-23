Two people have lost their lives in a tragic accident Thursday morning at Gomoa Simbrofo in the Gomoa West District on the Winneba -Mankesim Highway of the Central Region.

Reports indicate that, the accident occurred around 5 a.m. when a sprinter bus lost control after one of its back tires burst.

The driver struggled to maintain control of the vehicle, which eventually veered off the road and run into a tree.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Gyata Nyame Twum said the sprinter Benz bus with registration GT 5873-09 was fully loaded from Kaneshie to Takoradi.

Two persons reportedly succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the injured passengers.

Several passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were transported to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical treatment.