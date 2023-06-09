Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the former running mate to John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections, has joined forces with executives from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at all levels to rally support for James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Quayson’s recent disqualification as the Member of Parliament for the constituency by the Supreme Court has led to a bye-election, and the NDC is determined to secure his re-election.

During her first day in the town, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang engaged with various members of the community, including traders, beauticians, hairdressers, seamstresses, and the elderly, as part of her campaign efforts.

Expressing her confidence in Mr. Quayson’s ability to continue his commendable work since his victory in 2020, she emphasized the importance of voting for him in the upcoming bye-election, stating, “A vote for him in this bye-election solidifies this position.”

The NDC remains steadfast in its decision to field James Gyakye Quayson as their candidate for the crucial election scheduled for June 27, 2023.

With the support of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and party members, they aim to reclaim the constituency seat and ensure Mr Quayson’s return to Parliament.

READ ALSO: