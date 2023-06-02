A Corporate Governance lecturer, Dr Otchere Ankrah, has advised deposed Assin-North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, not to contest in the upcoming bye-election.

To him, Mr Quayson’s participation in the bye-election may have repercussions if he is found guilty of the criminal charges.

“If I were his relative, I would advise him not to contest again. It’s true he is the best foot forward for the NDC and he can win but this is politics.

“The Attourney General is seriously seeking for prosecution, if that happens, you will suffer the consequences alone. What if you win and you’re deposed again,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Dr Otchere indicated that the contest will be an ‘interesting’ one.

In 2022, Mr Quayson was slapped with charges including forgery and perjury by the Attorney-General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

The case was filed after the High Court in July, 2021 annulled the Assin North Parliamentary election results saying Mr Quayson was not eligible to contest the polls.

In May 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision stating that Mr Quayson was not qualified at the time of filing his nomination forms.

It further held that the EC allowing him to contest when he had not shown evidence of renunciation of his citizenship of Canada is unconstitutional.

However, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress both on the national and constituency levels have endorsed the candidature of Mr Quayson.

The bye-election is expected to come off on June 27, 2023.

