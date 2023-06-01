Residents in the Assin North constituency have been urged to punish the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the bye-election to elect a new Member of Parliament for the area.

Their former MP, James Gyakye Quayson, was ousted from Parliament by the Supreme Court for having dual citizenship.

The court held that his election was null and void because at the time he filed to contest, he owed allegiance to another country contrary to Ghanaian laws.

But the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) blamed Mr Quayson’s predicament on the NPP.

Former Member of Parliament for Buem, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said the ruling party’s insatiable quest for power is to blame for the people not having an MP.

“Assin North people must punish NPP in the bye-election for not allowing their MP, James Gyakye Quayson do his work in Parliament,” he stressed.

The former Buem MP was confident the NDC will retain Mr Quayson as its candidate ahead of the bye-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Mr Ashaimah said after poll, the NDC and its candidate, Mr Quayson will be smiling back to Parliament.