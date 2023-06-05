Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, is facing allegations of insubordination towards the Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo in political circles, has reportedly refused to return to Ghana and participate in a critical vote that would have facilitated the smooth approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the position of Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

As a member of the 25-member Appointments Committee of Parliament, his absence has raised concerns.

During the recent public hearing of the Committee to vet the Chief Justice nominee, Napo was conspicuously absent.

He was on a holiday and birthday celebration trip in Monaco, having already marked his birthday in Accra.

Sources within Parliament indicate that Napo deliberately ignored pleas from the Majority Caucus leader and other members of the Appointments Committee to return to Ghana and contribute to securing the necessary votes for the approval of the Chief Justice nominee.

A parliamentary source revealed that he responded to the calls by insisting on being left alone to enjoy his vacation.

The urgency to contact the Minister arose when minority members on the Appointments Committee demanded the disclosure of the judgment details regarding former Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, by June 7 before they would vote on the Chief Justice nominee.

Consequently, the minority group refrained from casting a vote until they had reviewed the full judgment and specifically the Chief Justice nominee’s remarks on the matter.

This lack of consensus within the Committee complicated the issue further.

To approve the nominee by majority decision, the presence of all Committee members, including Napo, was required.

Unfortunately, his absence significantly hindered the Committee’s progress. Napo’s actions have not been well-received by the leadership of the NPP majority group in Parliament and their fellow members on the Appointments Committee.

As Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, June 7, 2023, we anticipate the reactions and drama that will unfold regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, sources within the NPP majority in Parliament report that Hon. Napo is still engrossed in celebrating his 55th birthday in Monaco.

We will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Stay tuned.