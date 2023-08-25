AshantiGold have secured a court injunction against the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Obuasi-based club is seeking redress after being suspended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at its Congress held in June in Kumasi.

In a writ served, the Miners are appealing to the court to put the forthcoming league season on hold until the final determination of the case.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 season of the Ghana Premier League commences on September 15, 2023.

What happened?

AshantiGold were suspended for dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and his son, Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both the GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

The Executive Council of the GFA unanimously decided to suspend AshantiGold Sporting Club with under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes.

Kwaku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel Frimpong were banned by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years respectively for engaging in Match manipulations.

The decisions were subsequently upheld by the GFA Appeals Committee.

The two banned officials did not appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as required by both the GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes and the time for filing such an appeal had long expired.

However, the GFA in a statement said AshantiGold SC continues to deal with and engage with the two banned officials in violation of Articles 9, 13 and 16 of the GFA Statutes and the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes hence the suspension.

The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.

In accordance with both the GFA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, the GFA, members of the GFA, clubs, players, referees and all participants in football shall not deal and engage in any football-related activities (administrative, sporting, etc.) with the suspended AshantiGold SC and/or the banned officials.

