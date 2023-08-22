The recent spate of destoolment of chiefs by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has got residents talking.

The latest to lose his authority is the Abuontemhene, Nana Kwaku Duah III, who was destooled on Monday, August 21.

He is accused of selling disputed lands which the Asantehene had placed an injunction for stay of execution to allow for investigation into rightful owners.

His destoolment by Kumasi Traditional Council will be the third in a fortnight.

The Chief of Adumoa in the Afigya Kwabre District, Nana Osei Tiri Ababio, and the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto, lost their stools earlier this month.

In June, the Asantehene destooled Nana Nketia Boampong II, the Chief of Kwaso, a town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

In May, the Chief of Antoa, a popular town in Asanteman, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, was also destooled for violating customary procedures and multiple sale of lands.

The destoolments are mostly related multiple sale of lands, sale of lands to illegal miners and violation of customary rites.

Many residents in Kumasi say the action by the Asantehene and the Kumasi Traditional Council will help restore and preserve the dignity of the traditional authority.

“You can’t defame his Royal Majesty by your bad deeds. Whoever fails to act according to customs must be shown the exit. The rest of the greedy one should learn to desist from acts of this nature,” said Daniel.

The Asantehene has emphasized his resolved to get rid of chiefs who allow illegal mining to thrive in their areas.

There are expectations of more chiefs being destooled for failing in their leadership roles.