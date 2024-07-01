The Asantehene Otumfuo Tutu II is seeking answers to the growing interest of people, causing a scramble for everyone to be in Parliament.

He made the remarks during a visit by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to the Manhyia Palace on Sunday.

The Asantehene questioned the overwhelming desire, making people go to every extent to become Parliamentarians.

He further asked Speaker Bagbin about threats, insults and physical attacks people endure to secure a seat in Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin’s visit is part of a three-day official tour of the Ashanti Region, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

