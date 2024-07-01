The Atimpoku–Asikuma road in the Eastern Region remains open to road traffic a day after floodwaters took over the road at Juapong.

A downpour on Saturday (June 29, 2024) submerged a culvert at Juapong on the Ho-Accra road, preventing the passage of vehicles.

About 100 vehicles were stuck between the Adomi Bridge and Juapong while a greater number remained motionless in a long queue on the other side.

One vehicle which attempted to go through the deluge got stuck.

Some vehicles, which had been parked at a mechanic shop were also taken over by the floods.

There were no reported casualties as of 9:pm on Saturday.

Some vehicles from the Ho direction took a detour from Frankadua to Juapong, on the rugged road.

Other motorists used the Ho-Sogakope-Accra route.

The floods which occurred in the afternoon only began receding slowly after sunset, but at a pace which did allow the stranded vehicles to move.

Assessment

The Ghana Highway Authority a day after the floods receded assessed the road and said it remained usable.

It said the 8.2m span bridge over the Fodoga River is in good condition, hence, the road is now open to traffic.

It said there was the need to improve the free flow of the river to avert the re-occurrence of the flood and therefore the Ministry of Road and Highway was mobilising the necessary resources to undertake emergency remedial works on the damaged section of the road and then also work with the Ghana Hydrological Authority to improve the free flow of the river.

