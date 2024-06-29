A portion of the Ho-Juapong road has split into two after heavy rains flooded it, making it impassable.

According to reports, the incident was caused by the collapse of a culvert on the road.

The incident has left the main road flooded, with vehicles unable to use the stretch.

This has prompted local authorities to urge travellers from Ho, Hohoe, Kpando, and surrounding areas to use the Adidome-Sogakope-Accra road as an alternative route.

The damage to the Juapong stretch has raised safety concerns and could potentially disrupt transportation and logistics in the region.

Commuters and transport operators are advised to heed the warning to avoid delays and stay safe.

Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and planning repair works.

In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and plan their journeys accordingly.

Frustrated passengers and residents expressed worry over the development and wished something was done about the situation immediately to avert any form of calamity.

