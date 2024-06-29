The second edition of the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards is underway at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event will recognise and honour ordinary people making an extraordinary impact in their communities.

Tonight, 10 people will be honoured for their selflessness toward the advancement of their communities but one of them will stand out as the overall winner.

It is a social project aimed at recognising and celebrating individuals whose selfless contributions have brought change to socially deprived communities.

Rewards will be in the form of cash prizes to support what they do.

JoyNews’ Caleb Osei Mensah is present at the event and captured these photos.