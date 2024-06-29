Eunice Asiedua Agyepong, a young teacher at Noka M/A Basic School in the Eastern Region, emerged as the overall winner at the second edition of the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, June 29.

Miss Agyepong received a plaque and a cash price of GH₵10,000.00 for emerging as the overall winner.

Miss Agyepong was adjudged the overall winner for her unwavering dedication, perseverance, and hard work in transforming a once non-existent school into a fully operational educational institution.

Initially starting with just seven pupils in a church building generously provided by a local pastor, the school’s enrollment has grown to 125 pupils in just six months and now boasts nine trained teachers.

Under Miss Agyepong’s leadership, the Noka M/A Basic School offers education from kindergarten to basic six, a testament to her tireless perseverance, dedication, and love for the community she serves.

Speaking after receiving her award, Eunice Asiedua Agyepong expressed her gratitude to the Almighty God for giving her the strength to persevere despite the mockery she faced.

“It wasn’t easy. The things people said were hard to bear, but I never gave up. I had help from a special person who played a major role in my life” she said.

She thanked the local communities, elders, the Assembly Member, and Rev. Ntiamoah, the man who generously offered his church as the initial location for the school.

Miss Agyepong also expressed her gratitude to her hardworking and supportive teachers for their contributions in making such a significant impact.

“To everyone, friends, my headteacher, and the Director of Education for Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal, I say thank you for the work you did. I’m so grateful,” she added.

Miss Eunice Asiedua Agyepong was also honoured for her impact through Education and Volunteerism at Noka in the Eastern region.

