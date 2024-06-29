Floodwaters have taken over parts of Nkawkaw in the Eastern region after three hours of heavy rain.

Some residents are homeless and properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed.

The affected areas include: Nkawkaw Amanfrom, ECOWAS, Mission, Kwaku Dwira, Asaase Aban Junction, and others.

Speaking to Adom News, some residents said they cannot sleep in their houses due to the flooding and blamed those who have built on waterways for the problem.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Kwahu West, Daniel Ansah Agyekum, said they plan to demolish buildings that have been constructed in waterways to prevent a recur.

