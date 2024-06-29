Some 348 needy students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, have benefited from the 2024 Hulede Foundation Scholarship.

This brings to 712, the number of students who have benefited from the scheme since its institution in 2021.

The scholarship covers the tuition fees of the beneficiary students.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are encouraged to give back to society by volunteering 40 hours annually of their time for community service which would be endorsed by an overseeing authority.

For this year, the foundation presented brand new laptops to 20 of the beneficiaries who had excelled in community service.

Purpose

At an interaction session with the beneficiaries this year at the KNUST, the Director of Students Affairs, Theodora Oduro, said the purpose of the meeting was to enable management of the foundation to familiarise themselves with the new scholars and encourage them to learn hard to become useful citizens.

On behalf of the university’s management, she expressed appreciation to the foundation for its benevolence and investment in brilliant, needy students.

She advised the beneficiaries to show gratitude to their benefactors by studying hard to make the scholarships worthwhile.

Honour

The Co-Founder and Board Member of the Foundation, Patrick Hulede, said it was set up in honour of the late Patrick Hulede Founder and first Manager of the University Printing Press (UPK) by his two sons Patrick and John.

“The foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for the less privileged in society to better their lives,” he added.

Mr Hulede said the foundation had, in the past, provided aid to many basic schools in the Kumasi metropolis and some senior high schools.

He further explained that the foundation’s scholarship at KNUST seeks to identify brilliant students who were genuinely underprivileged to assist them in their pursuit of higher education.

“We are not just interested in giving out financial support, but also assisting recipients through mentorship, career development and exposing them to other life opportunities.

“Our ultimate desire is to encourage recipients to develop and maintain the culture of giving back to society,” Mr Hulede added.