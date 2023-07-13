Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has been named among African legends that will conduct the 2026 World Cup African qualifying draw.

The draw will be held in Ivorian capital of Abidjan later today. The draw which will involve Ghana and 53 other African countries will be conducted at the Sofitel Hotel.

The draw will be broadcasted live on CAF digital platforms and CAFONLINE.com at 15:00 GMT. It will occur shortly after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly.

Among those invited are some African champions as well as some famous players who excelled at the World Cup.

From Senegal’s Elhadji Diouf to Cote d’Ivoire’s revered Didier Drogba, alongside notable personalities like Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor, the cream of African football’s elite will be present.

Other esteemed guests are Jay Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Alexandre Song (Cameroon), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Geremi Njitap (Cameroon), Houssine Kharja (Morocco), and Youri Djorkaeff (France).

Prominent Ivorian legends like Didier Zokora, Siaka Tiene, Aruna Dindane, Cyril Domoraud, Alain Gouamene, Abdoulaye Traore, Emmanuel Eboue, Ahmed Ouattara, Bonaventure Kalou, and many others will also be present.

