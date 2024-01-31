Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama is demanding an apology from journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira who accused him of assault during the recently held New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mohammed Aminu claimed Mr. Aliu Mahama and his supporters attacked him while he was covering the chaos that disrupted during the elections in the Yendi constituency.

On January 31, the MP served a legal notice to the journalist, indicating his intent to take legal action for defamation.

Mr. Aliu Mahama said the allegations has significantly damaged his reputation, causing psychological and emotional trauma for him and his family.

He wants the journalist to render an “unqualified apology” and retract the “falsehood”against him through the same medium it was passed.

Full notice below:

READ ALSO: