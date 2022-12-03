New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) George Krobea Asante has urged Islamic University TESCON members to be active communicators for the party and the Nana Addo-led government.



Addressing a handing-over ceremony of the school, he noted that the new executives of the group must encourage all its members to “serve as ambassadors of the party and propagate the achievements of the government.”



“Consider yourselves as communicators of the party as it is the fundamental responsibility of every member of our party,” he advised.



He said, “be proud of your membership to this great tradition with the most remarkable achievements in government than any other political party since the Fourth Republic.



“Use social media platforms to promote the business and the activities of the NPP and government.”



Mr Asante was at the ceremony with NPP’s national treasurer, other deputy national communications directors (Asiedu Kokuro and Hajia Rabi), the deputy national women organiser, Mimi Duah and a host of other senior party members.



He thanked the outgoing executives for their stewardship of the party and congratulated the new executives on their successful elections.