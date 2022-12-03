Some patients at the Manhyia Government hospital are being discharged as nurses embark on indefinite strike demanding the sack of the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme.

This follows an altercation that ensued between a nurse and the Director at the Manhyia Hospital over correcting his daughter who is a doctor at the facility.

Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah has since been suspended pending investigations after he was heard in an audio verbally abusing the nurse.

However, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association feels that the suspension is not enough as they demand that Mr. Mensah is relieved of his position by the NSS management.

Meanwhile, relatives of some patients at the surgical ward have been asked to take them home until the nurses resume work.