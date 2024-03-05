The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the jail sentence for LGBTQ+ persons as “senseless and inhumane”.

According to the proposed Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill passed by Parliament, persons caught in the act would be subjected to 6 months to 3-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5-year jail term.

But Franklin Cudjoe speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said no one should be prosecuted for his or her sexuality.

He indicated that, while he doesn’t entirely oppose the Bill, imprisoning someone doesn’t change who they are fundamentally.

“I believe it is senseless and inhumane to imprison someone for their sexuality unless they are actively recruiting people into the practice. What happens after 3 or 5 years of imprisonment? Unless the person undergoes conventional therapy, which is challenging. I am a Catholic and also a libertarian. I believe people should live their lives as they see fit. I am not against the bill, but I am against the imprisonment,” he said.

