As the rainy season approaches, residents of Akweibu Electoral Area in Ablekuma North have taken proactive steps to ensure a clean and healthy environment for all.

Led by their dedicated Assemblyman, Godfred Issah Bamfo, community members came together to clear gutters, remove filth, and clean the area in preparation for the rains.

The initiative, supported wholeheartedly by the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, saw a significant turnout of residents eager to contribute to the cleanliness drive.

Among them was Kojo Owusu, known as Opoo-man, who not only supported the exercise but also expressed his readiness to assist whenever called upon.

Mr Bamfo emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration in maintaining a clean environment.

He called on all residents to join hands and work together, setting aside any partisan differences for the greater good of sanitation and hygiene in the community.

Residents echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for collective action in keeping their surroundings clean and healthy.

They expressed gratitude to the Assemblyman and the Municipal Assembly for their support, pledging to continue their efforts in maintaining a clean environment.

The community’s commitment to cleanliness serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through unity and collective effort.

