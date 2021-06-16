The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency, Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has urged his constituents to reconsider organising regular communal labour in their communities.

According to him, “most of our precious cultural practices that united us as a community have been relegated.”

He made this appeal during his community tour when he made some observations on the roads connecting the various communities which have been left unweeded creating a narrow space for vehicular movement.

These are feeder roads which were reshaped just recently which needed to be maintained by the community folks except those which have been deteriorated by rains causing serious erosion beyond their level of maintenance. The MP observed that most of the roads just needed weeding on their sides.

The MP was responding to some poor state of roads connecting some communities as a result of the rains causing deep erosion making them unfriendly to motorists.

Speaking on the matter, he enumerated some benefits apart from maintaining the roads and keeping the environment safe for human habitation.

According to him, this cultural practice brings the youth together in a working relationship with the elders in the community. For this purpose, mutual respect and unity are fostered among the community folks.

As part of his support to encourage them, the MP promised to bring some cutlasses and Wallington boots and a motivation of cash to be used for the preparation of refreshment after the communal labour. He also promised to take part in their communal labour when he is invited.

The MP yesterday completed two out of the four zones with his community tour with 106 communities touched so far. The two zones are Akorabo and Suhum ‘B’ zones. Communities within Suhum ‘A’ and Nankese zones are expected to commence by next week.

