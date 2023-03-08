Black Sherif’s style of music keeps engendering debates on various platforms.

The artiste, who has a highlife background, produces songs that have influences from highlife, hip-hop and sometimes reggae.

The prominent drill beats he uses for his songs have caused many to categorise him under the hip hop genre. Both the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3Music Awards have largely considered him as a hip hop artiste.

However, some people including Akwaboah, are of the opinion that the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ singer leans more to the highlife genre than hip-hop.

He told Kojo Yankson and Winston Amoah on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM that highlife music would get more recognition if Black Sherif’s highlife-induced songs were really categorised as highlife.

“I will describe most of the songs Black Sherif does as highlife, when you listen to the way he sings and everything, but he has been pushed to hip hop. So going global, imagine calling what he is doing highlife, that would have been highlife on the map, but in a way it appears we are pushing him into hip hop or Afrobeats. So now what is happening is, he is out there but they are calling it hip hop or Afrobeats,” he said.

This comes a few days after Kwabena Kwabena also expressed his disappointment in people who describe Black Sherif’s songs are hip hop.

Black Sherif is known for songs such as ‘Money’, ‘Soja’, ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, ‘1st Sermon’, and ‘2nd Sermon.’