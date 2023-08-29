The chiefs of Agona Swedru in the Central region have banned the wearing of special cloth, and the sharing of food during funerals in the area.

Nana Kweku Esseini (V), the Acting Chief of Agona Swedru, disclosed this development during an interview with Adom News. He highlighted that this measure had been enacted as a local bye-law.

Nana Kweku Esseini (V) made this announcement during the commemoration of the centenary anniversary of the Agona Swedru St Anthony Catholic Church.

He said the purpose behind this decisive action was to encourage families to allocate the funds typically expended on these customs towards the education of surviving children.

The Acting Chief emphasized that anyone found violating this bye-law would be subject to a penalty of GHS 3,000, along with a requirement to offer a sheep and schnapps as restitution.

While the traditional council did not prioritize the financial penalty, they did stress the importance of strict compliance.

Responding to this directive, His Grace Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Archbishop, expressed his endorsement of the initiative, deeming it a progressive move.

He voiced his concern regarding the substantial financial outlay that Ghanaians often commit to funerals.

