Ghanaian journalist and businesswoman, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has opened up on how she almost lost her life a few years ago.

This according to the Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee was during childbirth.

Recounting the ordeal on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, the mother of three said she was delivering her third daughter.

As a result of the complications and suffering that characterised the birth of the baby girl, Mr and Aduonum decided to name their bundle of joy, Yaa Asantewaa.

The conversation came up when show host, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe asked Asantewaa whether she had plans of giving birth again, particularly a boy.

In response, Afua said, “Oh no, I’m done. My third born is more than a boy and that is enough.”

