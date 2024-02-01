Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has been gifted a crafted timepiece from the Ghanaian-owned watch brand, Warrior King Watches.

This is in recognition of her remarkable achievement in putting Ghana on the global stage.

In December 2023, Asantewaa embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt by commencing a singing marathon at midnight on December 24th, which concluded on December 29th.

Her endurance and talent were truly showcased as she completed the captivating marathon after an astonishing 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While awaiting official verification from Guinness World Record judges, it’s widely believed that Asantewaa’s feat has surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Expressing her gratitude after receiving the prestigious Ghanaian-made watch, Asantewaa took to Facebook with a heartfelt caption: “Time is of essence to me and every second counts. Warrior King gifted me this CUSTOMIZED WARRIOR KING HERITAGE timepiece to congratulate me on my record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual- Guinness World Records. Proudly made in Ghana with Afua Asantewaa bold inscriptions. You know what time it is?”

